** Indian stocks have become the worst performers in Asia YTD, in terms of local currency

BSE index -2.1

Taiwan Weighted Index +4.4

Kospi 200 +7.3

Hang Seng +12.7

Shanghai Composite +28.7

** Confluence of retrospective taxes on foreign funds, delay in land acquisition bill, relative valuations and global risk aversion weighs

** Foreign investors have sold shares worth about $2 bln over last 14 trading sessions, excluding for Daiichi Sankyo's share sale in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

** India moves to resolve tax row, mollify foreign investors

** Falling rates, record FX reserves would entice investors at lower levels, fund managers say

