BRIEF-India's Multi Commodity Exchange of India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 218.8 million rupees versus 444.5 million rupees year ago
** Indian stocks have become the worst performers in Asia YTD, in terms of local currency
BSE index -2.1
Taiwan Weighted Index +4.4
Kospi 200 +7.3
Hang Seng +12.7
Shanghai Composite +28.7
** Confluence of retrospective taxes on foreign funds, delay in land acquisition bill, relative valuations and global risk aversion weighs
** Foreign investors have sold shares worth about $2 bln over last 14 trading sessions, excluding for Daiichi Sankyo's share sale in Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
** India moves to resolve tax row, mollify foreign investors
** Falling rates, record FX reserves would entice investors at lower levels, fund managers say
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 2.37 billion rupees; consol total income was 20.11 billion rupees