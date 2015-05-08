** Citi maintains India's benchmark BSE index target at 33,000 for December 2015

** Says weak markets have given a 'feel bad' about Jan-March earnings but in real terms they are in line

** Adds with interest rates likely to head lower, believe India is now offering distinctly more opportunities than risks

** Indian stocks have become the worst performers in Asia YTD, in terms of local currency

