BRIEF-India's Multi Commodity Exchange of India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 218.8 million rupees versus 444.5 million rupees year ago
** Citi maintains India's benchmark BSE index target at 33,000 for December 2015
** Says weak markets have given a 'feel bad' about Jan-March earnings but in real terms they are in line
** Adds with interest rates likely to head lower, believe India is now offering distinctly more opportunities than risks
** Indian stocks have become the worst performers in Asia YTD, in terms of local currency
* Consol net profit in March quarter last year was 2.37 billion rupees; consol total income was 20.11 billion rupees