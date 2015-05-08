BRIEF-CWC Energy Services initiates review of strategic alternatives
May 8 Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd : * Says wins 170 billion won ($156.18 million) order to supply B777 Nacelle Fitting from Boeing Commercial Airplane * Expects contract will be completed by 2030 Source text in Korean: (bit.ly/1KoHLcT) Further company coverage: ($1 = 1,088.5000 won) (Reporting By Brian Kim)
* Statoil, Shell earnings boost oil stocks (Adds detail, updates prices)