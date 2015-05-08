BRIEF-ONGC says ONGC Videsh sees poitive drilling results in Colombia
* Oil and Natural Gas Corporation - ONGC Videsh has encountered "exciting result" in its well Mariposa-1 in CPO-5 block of Colombia
** India's Pipavav Defence and Offshore Engineering Co gains 3.2 pct and Reliance Infrastructure rises 1.8 pct
** Competition commission approves Reliance's takeover of Pipavav (bit.ly/1zIuf3l)
** Nod will fasten takeover process - analysts
** In March, Reliance agreed to buy 18 pct stake in Pipavav for $130 mln (Reuters Messaging: indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says Yes Bank will offer structured deposit products to Emirates NBD clients