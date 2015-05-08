BRIEF-Quantum corporation names Adalio Sanchez and Marc Rothman to board of directors
* Quantum corporation names Adalio Sanchez and Marc Rothman to board of directors
May 8 Jiangsu Wutong Communications Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval for asset restructuring, trading of shares to resume on May 11
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1dRL02D
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Quantum corporation names Adalio Sanchez and Marc Rothman to board of directors
* Shares up 0.6 percent (Releads on Healthineers listing comments)