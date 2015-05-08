BRIEF-Arrow Electronics sees Q2 earnings per share $1.70 to $1.82 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 8 Zhejiang China Commodities City Group Co Ltd
* Says Chairman Jin Fangping resigns due to personal reasons, shares to resume trading on May 11
* Universal electronics to acquire rcs technology, expanding its lineup of iot, energy monitoring and control products