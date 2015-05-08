May 8 Chuying Agro-pastoral Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to set up unit in Inner Mongolia with registered capital of 200 million yuan ($32.21 million)

* Says it and partner plan pig breeding base in Inner Mongolia with total investment of 4.3 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1F9yKq8

