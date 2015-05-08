BRIEF-Arrow Electronics sees Q2 earnings per share $1.70 to $1.82 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 8 Chuying Agro-pastoral Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up unit in Inner Mongolia with registered capital of 200 million yuan ($32.21 million)
* Says it and partner plan pig breeding base in Inner Mongolia with total investment of 4.3 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1F9yKq8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2084 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Universal electronics to acquire rcs technology, expanding its lineup of iot, energy monitoring and control products