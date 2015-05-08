BRIEF-India's Multi Commodity Exchange of India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 218.8 million rupees versus 444.5 million rupees year ago
May 8 Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd
* Says to spend 5 billion yuan ($805.36 million) to boost capital of Minsheng Securities, another 1.85 billion yuan to acquire Minsheng's shares
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Enwc0Z
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2084 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 4 First Horizon National Corp said it would buy fellow regional bank Capital Bank Financial Corp for $2.2 billion to boost its presence in the fast-growing U.S. southeast market.