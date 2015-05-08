May 8 Shenzhen Fountain Corp

* Says plans to acquire 80.5 percent stake in environmental protection firm for 448.8 million yuan ($72.29 million) via cash, share issue

* Says trading of shares to resume on May 11

($1 = 6.2084 Chinese yuan renminbi)