BRIEF-India's Multi Commodity Exchange of India March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 218.8 million rupees versus 444.5 million rupees year ago
May 8 Shenzhen Fountain Corp
* Says plans to acquire 80.5 percent stake in environmental protection firm for 448.8 million yuan ($72.29 million) via cash, share issue
* Says trading of shares to resume on May 11
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PuARo2; bit.ly/1PuAVnE
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2084 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 4 First Horizon National Corp said it would buy fellow regional bank Capital Bank Financial Corp for $2.2 billion to boost its presence in the fast-growing U.S. southeast market.