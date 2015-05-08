BANGALORE, May 08 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35400 ICS-201(B22mm) 35900 ICS-102(B22mm) 25000 ICS-103(23mm) 28900 ICS-104(24mm) 30400 ICS-202(26mm) 36000 ICS-105(26mm) 31000 ICS-105CS(26mm) 32300 ICS-105(27mm) 36300 ICS-105CS(27mm) 32000 ICS-105MMA(27) 33200 ICS-105PHR(28) 36900 ICS-105(28mm) 34700 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 34800 ICS-105(29mm) 35600 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 35400 ICS-105(30mm) 36400 ICS-105(31mm) 37100 ICS-106(32mm) 37800 ICS-107(34mm) 46500