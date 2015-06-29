June 29 Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to set up emerging industry buyout fund with partner, fund size at 500 million yuan ($80.54 million)

* Says unit plans to set up auto industry investment fund with partner, fund size at 1 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ImGOE0; bit.ly/1IEZyKP

