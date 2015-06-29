BRIEF-Tabuk Agricultural Development reports Q1 loss of 3.7 mln riyals
* Q1 total revenue 20.6 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2pwSoWA) Further company coverage:
June 29 Visual China Group Co Ltd
* Says unit signs agreement to purchase a 73 percent stake in an IT company for 188.21 million yuan ($30.32 million) in cash
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Hpifp7
Further company coverage:
($1 = 6.2084 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Diageo - HM Revenue & Customs intends to issue preliminary notices of assessment under new diverted profits tax regime, which came into effect in April 2015