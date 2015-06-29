** Shares in Indian companies with exposure or units in Europe among top losers on BSE ** Greece looks set to default on its debt repayment this week, sparking concerns over lower sales and forex losses ** Greece imposes capital controls as crisis deepens ** Companies that get at least over a third of their revenue from Europe fall: Tata Steel 3 pct Motherson Sumi Systems 4 pct Havells India 4.4 pct Bharat Forge 5.9 pct Cox & Kings 7.2 ** IT and pharmaceutical exporters also hit ** Infosys fall 1.2 pct, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries down 2.2 pct (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)