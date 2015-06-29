BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** Bharat Petroleum Corp gains 1.6 pct, while Indian Oil Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp up 0.7 pct each
** Oil prices fall after Greek imposes capital controls
** Greece looked set to default on its debt repayment this week
** Oil retailers saw highest earnings upgrades ahead of results season
** Also see, Asia refiners rally on higher GRMs (Reuters Messaging: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday