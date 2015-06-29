June 29 Shares of the following companies will
debut trade on the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchange on June
30. Please click the links for details.
SHANGHAI
* JCHX Mining Management Co Ltd : bit.ly/1ImLnhv
* Hengtong Logistics Co Ltd : bit.ly/1TZeSL0
* Zhejiang Tiancheng Controls Co Ltd : bit.ly/1CDwpgZ
SHENZHEN
* Shanghai Worth Garden Co Ltd: bit.ly/1KjsgoK
* Shanxi Oriental Material Handling Co Ltd: bit.ly/1GKmR5n
* Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd: bit.ly/1C0l1kz
* Puyang Huicheng Electronic Material Co Ltd: bit.ly/1GUIvq0
* Qingdao Gon Technology Co Ltd: bit.ly/1JsxQqo
* Henan Kedi Dairy Industry Co Ltd: bit.ly/1HqYxv7
