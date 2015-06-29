** April-June will be at least the second consecutive quarter of weak revenue outlook by midcap Indian IT companies

** Weakness, delay in capex at key clients and cross currency shifts weigh - fund managers

** Tech Mahindra says seasonally weak mobility business will be a drag on Q1 revenue, EBITDA

** Persistent Systems says June-quarter U.S. dollar revenue will be marginally lower QoQ

** KPIT Technologies expects marginal sequential decline in Q1 revenue

