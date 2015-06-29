BUZZ-India's Bharti Airtel gains on subscriber additions, Africa business
** Bharti Airtel's shares rise as much as 4.5 pct to 360.90 rupees, marking their biggest intraday pct gain in over two months
** April-June will be at least the second consecutive quarter of weak revenue outlook by midcap Indian IT companies
** Weakness, delay in capex at key clients and cross currency shifts weigh - fund managers
** Tech Mahindra says seasonally weak mobility business will be a drag on Q1 revenue, EBITDA
** Persistent Systems says June-quarter U.S. dollar revenue will be marginally lower QoQ
** KPIT Technologies expects marginal sequential decline in Q1 revenue
** RBI initiated "prompt corrective action" (PCA) for IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday