** Iraqi Kurdistan-focused oil producer down c.15
pct, worst performing energy sector stock across Europe
** Stock, which rose c.24 pct on Friday, retreats on soft
production update amid no news on potential sale, traders say
** Gulf Keystone, battered by a slump in oil prices and
delayed payments, is in continuing discussions with undisclosed
parties to sell certain assets or the entire firm
** "There was a lot of speculation on Friday and news that's
out today is disappointing," one of the trader says
** Co remains in talks with the Kurdistan government to
establish a regular payment plan for crude oil purchases
** Stock top loser on Thomson Reuters Europe Energy Index
, which is down 2.2 pct
