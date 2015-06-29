BRIEF-K2A Knaust & Andersson Fastigheter: Johan Thorell appointed chairman
May 10 K2A KNAUST & ANDERSSON FASTIGHETER AB (PUBL)
June 29 Guanghui Energy Co Ltd
* Says expects H1 net profit down about 66 percent y/y versus net profit at 1.23 billion yuan ($198.12 million) previous year
* Says gets county government supporting fund at 266.9 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HrzS9I; bit.ly/1HrzOqs
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* CEO Staley reappointed to the bank's board with 97 percent of vote