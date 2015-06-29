June 29 Guanghui Energy Co Ltd

* Says expects H1 net profit down about 66 percent y/y versus net profit at 1.23 billion yuan ($198.12 million) previous year

* Says gets county government supporting fund at 266.9 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HrzS9I; bit.ly/1HrzOqs

