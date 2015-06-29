BRIEF-Vitec expects FY results to be slightly ahead of mkt estimates
* Board now expects full year results to be slightly ahead of current market consensus
June 29 Shanghai Shenda Co Ltd
* Says it and units plan to acquire an office building for about 336 million yuan ($54.12 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1eUj9zp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it scraps plan to jointly set up venture capital JV as partner failed to meet requirements