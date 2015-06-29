June 29 Sichuan Hebang Corp Ltd

* Says signs agreement to acquire 51 percent stake in Israel's S.T.K. Stockton for $90 million

* Says aims to list S.T.K. Stockton on Nasdaq in next 2-5 years

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GHwXDj

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)