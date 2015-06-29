June 29 Xiamen Kingdomway Group Co

* Says aims to raise up to 1.1 billion yuan ($177.18 million) in private placement of shares to acquire Vitatech Nutritional Sciences Inc's operating assets, fund projects and boost working capital

* Says trading of shares to resume on June 30

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JsOgyR; bit.ly/1RLcymT

