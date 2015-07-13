BRIEF-Park Electrochemical posts Q4 adj. earnings $0.13/shr
* Park Electrochemical Corp reports fourth quarter and fiscal year results
July 13 DHC Software Co Ltd
* Says terminates major plan, shares have resumed trade on July 13
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1USRorx
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Park Electrochemical Corp reports fourth quarter and fiscal year results
SEOUL, May 2 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has got permission from South Korean authorities to domestically test a driverless vehicle fitted with its electronic parts and software, as the tech giant aims to muscle into the automotive industry in search of a new growth driver.