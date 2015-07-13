Merck's revenue rises 1.3 pct
May 2 Merck & Co Inc reported a 1.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its key immuno-oncology drug Keytruda.
July 13 Beijing Strong Biotechnologies Inc
* Says sees H1 net profit up 5-20 percent y/y at 104-119 million yuan ($$16.75-$19.17 million)
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2080 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says company owner offers to buy 133.6 million shares at 14.50 yuan per share in order to strengthen its control over the company