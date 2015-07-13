July 13 Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group Co Ltd

* Says signs letter of intent to acquire a 25 percent stake in a Jiangsu biotech firm for up to 112.5 million yuan ($18.12 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1gwvk5Y

