Merck's revenue rises 1.3 pct
May 2 Merck & Co Inc reported a 1.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its key immuno-oncology drug Keytruda.
July 13 Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group Co Ltd
* Says signs letter of intent to acquire a 25 percent stake in a Jiangsu biotech firm for up to 112.5 million yuan ($18.12 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1gwvk5Y
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2075 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
May 2 Merck & Co Inc reported a 1.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its key immuno-oncology drug Keytruda.
* Says company owner offers to buy 133.6 million shares at 14.50 yuan per share in order to strengthen its control over the company