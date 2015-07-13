Coach's quarterly profit jumps 8.6 pct on less discounting
May 2 Coach Inc posted an 8.6 percent jump in quarterly profit, as the handbag maker cut back on discounting its products in the United States.
July 13 Jiangsu Aoyang Technology Corp Ltd
* Says board agrees to boost health industry investment firm's registered capital to 478 million yuan ($77.00 million) from 268 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MpbS5m
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2075 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
HONG KONG, May 2 Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co Ltd (ZJM) has teamed up with private equity firm China Renaissance Capital Investment (CRCI) to buy Robert Bosch's starters and generators business SG Holding for 545 million euros ($595 million).