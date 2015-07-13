BRIEF-NRG Energy Inc posts Q1 loss per share $0.52
* NRG Energy Inc - reaffirming 2017 adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow before growth (FCFBG) guidance
July 13 China Railway Group Ltd
* Says board agrees to invest $1.9 million to set up company in U.S. with partner
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Twu017
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* NRG Energy Inc - reaffirming 2017 adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow before growth (FCFBG) guidance
* Nacco Industries Inc - in 2017, North American coal expects a significant increase in tons sold and income before income tax compared with 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: