Merck's revenue rises 1.3 pct
May 2 Merck & Co Inc reported a 1.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its key immuno-oncology drug Keytruda.
July 13 Zhejiang Conba Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says expects H1 net profit to rise more than 50 percent y/y versus net profit of 288.2 million yuan ($46.42 million) year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DbqqjR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2081 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says company owner offers to buy 133.6 million shares at 14.50 yuan per share in order to strengthen its control over the company