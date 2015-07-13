BRIEF-Truking Technology, controlling shareholder plan overseas acquisition
* Says it and controlling shareholder plan to acquire stake in pharmaceutical equipment firm which registered in Germany, shares trade remains suspended
July 13 Sichuan Languang Development Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 4 billion yuan ($644.32 million)bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1eVC7oO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2081 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says it and controlling shareholder plan to acquire stake in pharmaceutical equipment firm which registered in Germany, shares trade remains suspended
* Signed a binding memorandum of understanding (mou) with Royal Melbourne Institute Of Technology