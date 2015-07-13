July 13 Zhonglu Co Ltd

* Says general manager Zhu Jiayu resigns due to personal reasons

* Says signs framework agreement to sell bowling equipment business and related assets for at least 111 million yuan ($17.88 million)

* Says shares to resume trading on July 14

