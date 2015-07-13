BRIEF-RBL Bank says net interest margin for Q4FY17 was 3.52 pct
* Says net interest margin for Q4 FY17 was 3.52% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 Zhongrun Resources Investment Corp
* Says signs strategic agreement with Inner Mongolia Baotou Steel Union Co Ltd on business development, shares to resume trading on July 14
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1M64DSO; bit.ly/1O0rD33
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says net interest margin for Q4 FY17 was 3.52% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ares commercial real estate corporation reports first quarter 2017 results