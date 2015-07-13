BRIEF-Speciality Restaurants suspends ops of Cafe Mezzuna restaurant in Bangalore
* Says suspension of operations of "Cafe Mezzuna" restaurant by speciality restaurants limited
July 13 Xingye Leather Technology Co Ltd
* Says plans to set up unit in Indonesia, shares to resume trading on July 14
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MpsOse; bit.ly/1HXiHx4
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says suspension of operations of "Cafe Mezzuna" restaurant by speciality restaurants limited
* Says it receives government research fund of 180 million yuan ($26.11 million)