BRIEF-Yinchuan Xinhua Commercial's shares to halt trade pending announcement
* Says trading in shares to halt on May 3 pending announcement
July 13 Guangzhou Canudilo Fashion And Accessories Co Ltd
* Says terminates overseas investment plan, shares to resume trading on July 14
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JdL2Km
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says trading in shares to halt on May 3 pending announcement
* Said on Friday that its shareholders resolved to pay 0.65 zloty ($0.17) per share for FY 2016 dividend