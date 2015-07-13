BRIEF-Speciality Restaurants suspends ops of Cafe Mezzuna restaurant in Bangalore
* Says suspension of operations of "Cafe Mezzuna" restaurant by speciality restaurants limited
July 13 Huafu Top Dyed Melange Yarn
* Says signs agreement with China Hi-Tech group on yarns project in Xinjiang worth about 5 billion yuan ($805.40 million)
* Says shares to resume trading on July 14
* Says it receives government research fund of 180 million yuan ($26.11 million)