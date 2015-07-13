July 13 Shenzhen Huakong Seg Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 4.87 billion yuan ($784.46 million) in private placement of shares to fund sponge city projects

* Says shares to resume trading on July 14

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1K3OUAj; bit.ly/1DbNVsQ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2081 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)