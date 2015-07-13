UPDATE 1-France's Le Pen lifts parts of rival's speech, aides brush off plagiarism accusations
* Le Pen, lagging in the polls, seeks to broaden appeal (Adds quotes, details)
July 13 Nantong Fujitsu Microelectronics Co Ltd
* Says signs letter of intent to acquire Shenzhen Svian Optronics Co for about 350 million yuan ($56.38 million), shares to resume trading on July 14
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1dVYU2R
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2081 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Le Pen, lagging in the polls, seeks to broaden appeal (Adds quotes, details)
DUBAI, May 2 Kuwait's Zain Group and Saudi Telecom Co (STC) have both applied to become the third mobile operator in Oman as the country's regulator looks to award its first licence since 2004.