(Refiles to remove Huace RIC)

July 13 Avcon Information Technology

* Says plans to raise up to 1.4 billion yuan ($225.51 million) in private placement of shares to fund project, replenish capital

* Says shares to resume trading on July 14

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HYEe6C

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2081 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)