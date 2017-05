** Packaging company Amcor Ltd rises as much as 3 pct to its highest since June 26

** Buys Packaging India Private Ltd from Essel Propack for 1,650 mln rupees

** Says buy will expand its presence in Southern India

** Over 1.3 mln shares change hands, compared with 30-day average of 3.4 mln

** Of 13 brokerages covering stock, six have "buy" or equivalent rating, six have "hold" and one has "sell" rating - Thomson Reuters data