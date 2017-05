** Dr.Reddy's Laboratories rises as much as 1.9 pct to record high

** Launches memantine hydrochloride tablets, a copy of Actavis Plc Alzheimer's drug Namenda, in United States

** The drug has a market size of $1.4 bln in United States as per IMS Health and will have about 10 players competing - analysts

** "We expect Dr Reddy's to garner revenues of $10-$15 mln upon launch," analyst Sapna Jhawar at Reliance Securities wrote in a note