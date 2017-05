** Indraprastha Gas raises stake in subsidiary Maharashtra Natural Gas (MNGL) to around 50 pct

** While volumes for MNGL and Central UP Gas, companies that IGL acquired, combined are less than 10 pct of IGL's standalone volumes, growth for these entities is robust - IDFC

** Also, media reports earlier indicated IGL had bid for city gas distribution in Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar, in the northern state of Uttarakhand

** Stock up 10.7 pct since May-end vs an almost flat performance by the NSE index (RM: abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)