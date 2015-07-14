** Tata Motors Ltd shares fall over 2 pct; down 19.6 pct YTD

** Investors seeing read-across from Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd's profit warning on Monday

** Brilliance makes mini vans for China's domestic market and assembles luxury cars for BMW

** Worries of a slowdown in China's luxury car market hurting Jaguar Land Rover sales, weighing on Tata Motors' stock, say analysts

** After witnessing a strong growth of 47 pct CAGR over FY10-15, JLR has been reporting weak headline retail sales in China since January 2015 - Ambit Capital

** Credit Suisse removes Tata Motors from its Asian portfolio