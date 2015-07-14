European shares slip from 20-month highs, Hugo Boss sinks
LONDON, May 3 European shares slipped slightly from the 20-month highs they hit in the previous session, as investors locked in some profits following some underwhelming company results.
** Tata Motors Ltd shares fall over 2 pct; down 19.6 pct YTD
** Investors seeing read-across from Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd's profit warning on Monday
** Brilliance makes mini vans for China's domestic market and assembles luxury cars for BMW
** Worries of a slowdown in China's luxury car market hurting Jaguar Land Rover sales, weighing on Tata Motors' stock, say analysts
** After witnessing a strong growth of 47 pct CAGR over FY10-15, JLR has been reporting weak headline retail sales in China since January 2015 - Ambit Capital
** Credit Suisse removes Tata Motors from its Asian portfolio (RM: karen.rebelo.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.10 percent ahead of the cash market open.