BRIEF-Intec Pharma says Zeev Weiss resigns as chief executive and director
* Zeev Weiss, chief executive officer and a director of company, is resigning from both positions effective immediately
July 14 Nanjing Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to issue up to 1 billion yuan ($161.09 million) debt financing instruments
* Says plans to increase the issue amount of commercial paper to up to 2 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HszmmL; bit.ly/1fEIf5H
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2078 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Zeev Weiss, chief executive officer and a director of company, is resigning from both positions effective immediately
LONDON, May 3 European shares slipped slightly from the 20-month highs they hit in the previous session, as investors locked in some profits following some underwhelming company results.