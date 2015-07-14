July 14 AVIC Aviation Engine Corp Plc

* Says expects H1 net profit to rise more than 50 percent y/y versus net profit of 235.2 million yuan ($37.89 million) year ago

($1 = 6.2079 Chinese yuan renminbi)