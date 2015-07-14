BRIEF-Zastal FY net loss at 42.2 million zlotys
* FY revenue of 35.3 million zlotys ($9.19 million) versus 51.2 million zlotys a year ago
July 14 East Money Information Co Ltd
* Says expects H1 net profit to rise 3,055-3,085 percent y/y to about 1.04-1.05 billion yuan ($167.50-$169.11 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LdRfKH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2088 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* FY revenue of 35.3 million zlotys ($9.19 million) versus 51.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Receives requisite “no-objection” from NSE and BSE for demerger scheme, facilitating independent listing of Reliance Home Finance