UPDATE 2-Hugo Boss shares down as online sales slump
* Shares fall five percent (Adds shares, analyst comment, CEO comments)
July 14 Xiake Color Spinning Co Ltd
* Says expects H1 swing back to black with net profit of 145-175 million yuan ($23.35-$28.19 million)versus net loss of 196.7 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MqMV9H
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2088 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Shares fall five percent (Adds shares, analyst comment, CEO comments)
* Says its shareholder cuts stake in the company to 4.99 percent from 6.24 percent previously