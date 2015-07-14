July 14 Suning Universal Co Ltd

* Says expects H1 net profit to rise 486.75-612.48 percent y/y to 286.05-347.34 million yuan ($46.07-$55.94 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HZqp9V

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2088 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)