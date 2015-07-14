UPDATE 2-Hugo Boss shares down as online sales slump
* Shares fall five percent (Adds shares, analyst comment, CEO comments)
July 14 Tianjin FAW Xiali Automobile Co Ltd
* Says expects H1 net loss to widen to 500-570 million yuan ($80.53-$91.81 million) from 435.6 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GiRMo0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2088 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Shares fall five percent (Adds shares, analyst comment, CEO comments)
* Says its shareholder cuts stake in the company to 4.99 percent from 6.24 percent previously