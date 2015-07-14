July 14 Tianjin FAW Xiali Automobile Co Ltd

* Says expects H1 net loss to widen to 500-570 million yuan ($80.53-$91.81 million) from 435.6 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1GiRMo0

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2088 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)