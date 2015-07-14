July 14 Shanghai Greencourt Investment Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to buy back company's B-shares worth up to 500 million yuan ($80.53 million) within six months after board approval

* Says shares to resume trading on July 15

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MqSiFC; bit.ly/1dXWdhp

