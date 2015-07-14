UPDATE 2-Hugo Boss shares down as online sales slump
* Shares fall five percent (Adds shares, analyst comment, CEO comments)
July 14 Shanghai Greencourt Investment Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to buy back company's B-shares worth up to 500 million yuan ($80.53 million) within six months after board approval
* Says shares to resume trading on July 15
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MqSiFC; bit.ly/1dXWdhp
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2088 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Shares fall five percent (Adds shares, analyst comment, CEO comments)
* Says its shareholder cuts stake in the company to 4.99 percent from 6.24 percent previously