BRIEF-Intec Pharma says Zeev Weiss resigns as chief executive and director
* Zeev Weiss, chief executive officer and a director of company, is resigning from both positions effective immediately
July 14 Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology Co Ltd
* Says signs letter of intent to acquire U.S. company ExaDigm inc
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Le6svb
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Zeev Weiss, chief executive officer and a director of company, is resigning from both positions effective immediately
* Announced declaration of a cash distribution of $0.855 per LP unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: