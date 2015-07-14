UPDATE 2-Hugo Boss shares down as online sales slump
* Shares fall five percent (Adds shares, analyst comment, CEO comments)
July 14 Gree Electric Appliances Inc Of Zhuhai
* Says second biggest shareholder plans to invest up to 460 million yuan ($74.09 million) within three months to increase shareholding in the company
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CBzjZa
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2088 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Shares fall five percent (Adds shares, analyst comment, CEO comments)
* Says its shareholder cuts stake in the company to 4.99 percent from 6.24 percent previously