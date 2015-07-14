July 14 Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co Ltd

* Says expects H1 swing to red with net loss of 95-105 million yuan ($15.30-$16.91 million) versus net profit of 107.8 million yuan year ago

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1CDQHfF

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2088 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)